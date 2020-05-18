The Salida Daily Mail, May 18, 1945:
Mrs. Richard Haley has received the Purple Heart and the citation awarded posthumously to her husband, Sgt. R.G. Haley, who was killed in action in Germany on March 15.
Mrs. Haley also received word that he was given burial services at the Duchy of Luxembourg, Belgium.
Sgt. Haley had been in service three years. He visited here in November before going overseas, Jan. 1.
He was a son of William (Bill) Haley, and a brother of Harry, who is stationed overseas, William Jr., Ralph and Ethel of Salida.
