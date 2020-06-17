The Salida Daily Mail, June 18, 1945:
J.L. Leader, Alamosa division storekeeper for the Rio Grande railroad, has been appointed division storekeeper at Salida, which handles supplies for the Salida to Minturn and the Gunnison territories.
Leader is an officer of the Alamosa lodge of Masons. Mrs. Leader is active in the Auxiliary of the Veterans of Foreign Wars.
