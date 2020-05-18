The Mountain Mail, May 18, 1970:
Chaffee County came out in first place in the 4-H High Country Home Ec judging contest held at Fairplay Saturday.
The first place team members are Janet and Sheryl Shannahan and Carla and Sandy Evans.
Janet Shannahan also won top honors as the top individual judger at the contest. Second high individual was Sandy Evans, third high was Sheryl Shannahan, fifth high was Carla Evans and seventh high was Lenna Miller.
Placing second as a team was Gunnison County and in third place was a team of two girls from Park County and two from Chaffee. The ones from Chaffee were Annette Dwyer and Susan Doughty.
