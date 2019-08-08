The Mountain Mail, Aug. 8, 1969:
Recently, to attempt to overcome a problem which might arise, members of the Salida Hospital Auxiliary undertook the establishment of a Walking Blood Bank.
In the past, when specific quantities of a specific blood type were needed, inmates at the Reformatory near Buena Vista had been the chief suppliers. However, this sometimes consumed more time than was desirable, because of the distance between the two points and the matter of seeking out those who would volunteer the donation.
Carol Cotton, chairman of the drive establish the Walking Blood Bank, now reports that the canvassing for volunteers is complete and that the matter of typing the blood will be completed in the not-too-distant future.
The service which resulted from the canvass work and the laboratory work which followed is designed to speed the supply of needed blood for transfusions in case of need.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.