The Mountain Mail, June 17, 1970:
Chester Havens, Gordon Hamel, Alan Martellaro, David Green, Rory Wyatt, Dave Wood, Chris Martinez, Gregg Dameron, Mark Dameron and Wayde Forrester, Boy Scouts of Troop 60 and their Assistant Scout Master A. Hamel left Saturday morning, June 13 at 8 a.m. for the top of Methodist Mountain.
On their way to the top, the boys saw tracks of deer and bear as well as other interesting tracks. They also watched a porcupine.
At 11:30 a.m. they stopped for lunch and then finished their climb to the top, arriving at the summit at 3:30 p.m.
After enjoying the view, they all started back down, arriving back in town at 7:30 p.m.
