The Mountain Mail, May 18, 1995:
The U.S. Forest Service, Salida Ranger District of the Pike and San Isabel National Forest has proposed the Droney Gulch thinning.
The Droney Gulch Proposal would treat approximately 26 acres by a sanitation of dwarf mistletoe-infected trees and thinning for weeding old growth release.
A majority of this area was harvested by public fuel around 1991.
Benefits to this proposal are forest health and some enhancement of big game habitat.
