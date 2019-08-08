The Mountain Mail, Aug. 8, 1994:
Republican gubernatorial hopeful Bruce Benson rolled into town Saturday as part of a bus tour to wrap up on primary day, Aug. 9.
Tuesday, voters registered in Benson’s party decide whether he, Dick Sargent or Mike Bird will run on the Republican ticket against third-term Democratic incumbent Gov. Roy Romer in the general election.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.