The Salida Mail, April 30, 1920:
Among the different activities which will be carried on by the ranger force of the Cochetopa National Forest is the hatching of fish eggs and production of fry for the restocking of some of the streams.
In past years the allotment of fry for the streams has been inadequate to replace the fish caught out each season. This year, the state fish and game commissioner has given the forest service permission to install a screen on Middle Creek above Saguache where Ranger Trickel will take the spawn of Rainbow trout, place them in a warm spring near his station and when the eggs are on the point of hatching, ship them to the Del Norte hatchery where the fry will be kept until large enough to be placed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.