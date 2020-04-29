The Salida Daily Mail, April 30, 1945:
Pvt. Edwin Baker, son of Mr. and Mrs. E. V. Baker, Garfield Star Route, Salida, last week was graduated from the world’s greatest educational program – one of the AAF Training Command’s airplane mechanics training courses at Keesler Field.
The training he received in the mechanics school covered basic airplane and engine mechanic operations. The technical course extended over a period of approximately 76 days and included instruction in aircraft electrical systems, engine operation, fuel and oil systems, propellers, structures, instruments and basic inspection.
