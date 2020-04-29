The Mountain Mail, April 30,1970:
William Canterbury, School District R-32-J bus driver for Howard route, has been awarded a 17-year pin by the Colorado Highway Safety Council. The “Safe Driver” pin signifies 17 years of bus driving without an accident or a violation.
John Falgien, driver of the kindergarten route, was awarded a five-year pin by the Colorado Highway Safety Council for no accidents and no violations.
