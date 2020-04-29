The Mountain Mail, April 28, 1995:
The Collegiate Peaks Chapter of Trout Unlimited will host its annual Caddis Festival Banquet and Silent Auction fundraiser on May 6 at Chaffee County Fairgrounds.
In addition to the banquet and auction, the chapter is offering a “fishing buddies” service to those who make a donation to the Arkansas River Habitat Conservation Fund.
Chapter member Fred Rasmussen said, “This is a wonderful opportunity for someone to fish with a local angler and help fund worthwhile resource conservation projects undertaken by the chapter. A limited number of buddies are available on a first-come, first-served basis.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.