The Salida Mail, March 16, 1920:
Word was passed around Salida last week that the Ohio & Colorado Smelting & Refining Company had again secured charge of the Salida Smelter by paying off the mortgage of $1,000,000 and that plans were on foot to re-open the plant in order to handle the output of the Rawley mine.
A.T. Thomson, superintendent of the smelter, who returned Thursday from Texas, stated this morning that the American Metals Company forfeited its lease on the plant, which causes the plant to revert back to the original company.
But the owning company, he said, has no intention of reopening the plant, so far as he has been advised.
He says he has not heard that any part of the indebtedness has been paid.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.