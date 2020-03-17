The Salida Daily Mail, March 16, 1945:
Arthur Ferraro, who is a patient in a military hospital in Spokane, Wash., wrote to his mother, Mrs. Ralph Ferraro, that he accidentally met Captain George Cribari of Salida, in a hallway of the hospital.
Captain Cribari is a doctor but he is in the hospital as a patient. He served overseas until his illness.
Captain Cribari was one of the famous Salida Spartans in state championship days.
