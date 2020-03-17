The Mountain Mail, March 16, 1970:
The race for the office of Mayor of the Town of Buena Vista will be a three-way affair, with incumbent John Burt being challenged in the April 7th election.
Petitions were filed Friday by Gilbert E. Gregg, editor of the Chaffee County Republican, and Mike Harms, retired rancher. Burt is owner and operator of the Coronado Hotel.
A total of ten entries makes up the field of candidates filing for the six posts on the Town Council Board of Trustees.
Incumbents Norman Tompkins and Chester Loback are the only present members seeking re-election.
Others who have filed for a post among the trustees are Dale Laird, Steve Welch, Mac Dey, Frank Thomas, Steve Krelovich, Chris Schmid, Bob Paulin and Kermit Rouhier.
