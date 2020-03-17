The Mountain Mail, March 17, 1995:
American Cancer Society’s Daffodil Days begin Saturday, March 18. The daffodil is designated the “first flower of spring, the flower of hope” and brings hope to fight against cancer. Flowers are 10 for $5 and five for $3. They will be available at SuperFoods and Safeway in Salida; Vista Market and Circle Super in Buena Vista.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.