The Salida Mail, April 30, 1920:
All children in the elementary department, ages up to 12 years old, of the Sunday schools of Chaffee county are invited to attend a children’s party given by all the Sunday schools of this county. The Party will be from 3 o’clock till 5 at the Baptist and Christian churches, Saturday afternoon, May 1.
