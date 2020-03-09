The Salida Mail, March 5, 1920:
The Rawley Mine at Bonanza, which was closed a year ago, is resuming operations.
A gang of men are at work making a road between Mears Junction and Shirley over which the supplies will be hauled. Two carloads of lumber were sent up last week to be used in the construction of a 300-ton mill at Shirley.
The train line from the mine to the mill will be built this year. The Rawley is a blocked out mine with the ore ready to be taken out and sent to the mill.
The Rawley will employ upwards of 300 men when in operation and it is expected it will be ready to operate before summer.
The Rawley had a contract with the Salida smelter to handle its ore. The opening of the mine may eventually result in the reopening of the smelter.
The Rawley is one of the biggest mines in the West and when in operation will be a big asset to Salida.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.