The Salida Daily Mail, March 9, 1945:
First Lt. Robert Stotler, who is with a calvary unit on Luzon, sent a Japanese flag to his wife.
It was received yesterday.
The flag is of pure silk. It is slightly stained and one ferrule is torn, showing that was jerked from a flagpole. No letter accompanied the flag but it will be a cherished memento of the Battlefield for Luzon.
Lt. Stotler is a son of Mr. and Mrs. E. L. Stotler.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.