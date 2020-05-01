The Mountain Mail, May 1, 1970:
Salida Spartan thinclads departed this afternoon for Fountain to participate in the Pikes Peak League Relays. The meet, featuring all PPL schools, will be at the Fountain track, beginning at 4 p.m. The time was moved ahead on account of the bad weather.
Participation in the track events will include entries from Salida, Buena Vista, Leadville, Florence, Fountain, Manitou Springs and Woodland Park.
Coach Joe Hergert’s Spartans will rely on individual performances basically for points. A lack of depth in many events will be a handicap the local lads will be fighting to overcome.
