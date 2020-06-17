The Mountain Mail, June 16, 1995:
On Sunday, June 18, the Royal Gorge will host an attempt at the world record for free rappeling.
All fathers will receive half price admission to the park to see Ken Fuller climb down 1,053 feet of rope and dip his feet into the raging Arkansas River at the bottom of the Gorge.
Free rappeling is the sport of scaling down a rope without using a cliff or other vertical plane for balance.
