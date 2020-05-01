The Mountain Mail, May 1, 1995:
At 81, Percylee Mawhinny isn’t taking in any more babies.
The great-great-grandmother has been a foster parent for the Chaffee County Department of Social Services for 16 years, and though she’ll miss it, she feels it’s time to call it a day.
“The arthritis in my hands is bothering me and I’m afraid I can’t handle them any longer,” Percy said regretfully. “Taking care of little ones is a 24 hour a day job … sometimes it seemed more like 26!”
Mawhinney’s career with kids goes back to when she was just 5 years old and she began taking care of her baby sister. By age 8, she was taking care of neighborhood children.
She and her husband later boarded children in addition to having four of their own, two girls and twin boys.
She got her license for foster care in 1978, the same year her husband died, and after his death she continued taking care of children, mostly little ones. Sometimes they stayed two or three days, other times she had them for a couple of years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.