The Mountain Mail, March 9, 1970:
At a special meeting during the past weekend, Glen Starbuck was named to serve as president of the Farmers Union, Chaffee County Local 408.
The Union has been dormant as an organization for some time with George Everett, Sr., handling the affairs.
Everett was elected vice president at the meeting and Tom Knickerbocker was named secretary-treasurer. Rounding out the five-member board will be members Wendell Hutchinson and Arnold Carstens.
