The Mountain Mail, March 9, 1995:
A $1,500 payment toward newborn hearing equipment, now in use at Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center, was made Monday when Mary Polk, president of Salida Sertoma Club, presented a check on behalf of Sertoma and Rotary Clubs.
Hearing and speech are Sertoma Club’s primary objectives, and Sertomans initiated the fundraising project to help pay for the newborn hearing equipment. Rotarians contributed $500 toward the effort.
