The Mountain Mail, Aug. 16, 1994:
The city of Salida decided to move as quickly as possible to alleviate unsafe conditions which were called to its attention at Monday’s city council meeting.
Kenneth Kerndt said he was contacted to do some welding on the John Valdez property on Oak Street and was disturbed at the potentially explosive condition of the yard, so much so that he would not strike an arc to weld.
Acetylene and oxygen bottles were lying around, which could result in serious trouble if a fire should occur, since there are also partially filled tanks of gas on the property.
