The Mountain Mail, July 8, 1994:
With several major wildfires burning on the Western Slope, the chance for a forest fire in the Pike and San Isabel National Forests remains high.
Continued hot and dry weather conditions indicate a continued potential for wildfire, Salida Ranger District Fire Management Officer Tim Benedict said.
