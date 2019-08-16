The Mountain Mail, Aug. 15, 1969:
“I think our flag has a right to fly. Few people remember the suffering and death endured for the privilege of seeing it flutter proudly,” John Billingsley stated in reference to his ritual of flying his American flag every day.
The flag was presented to his parents by the State Department when his brother was killed in action in World War I.
Billingsley had a flag pole erected at his home in order to observe the daily rite of flying the flag.
Photographs of Billingsley’s platoon and company are hanging on his living room wall and serve as reminders of the days when he was in the war.
When Billingsley first joined the Army in 1933 he was stationed with the 20th Infantry, the Sykes Regulars. He then joined the 9th Infantry and finished his hitch in the service with the 318th Infantry.
Twelve years was the total time he spent in the Army, being discharged with the rank of staff sergeant by an act of Congress. He was awarded the Purple Heart, the Silver Star, two oak leaf clusters and three overseas stripes.
