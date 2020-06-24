The Mountain Mail, June 19, 1880:
From a gentleman who came down the road Thursday morning we learn that Buena Vista had quite a little blaze the night before.
About eleven o’clock a fire was discovered in Enoch’s lumber yard and before the fire was checked about seventy thousand feet of lumber was consumed.
Soon after Morris’ stable was found to be on fire, but it was put out before much damage was done. Both are in the old town and we were informed that it is supposed to have been the work of incendiaries.
A policeman fired at some men he saw running away from the fire when it was first discovered, but with what result we are unable to state.
