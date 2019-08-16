The Salida Daily Mail, Aug. 17, 1944:
Mrs. Ralph Ferraro received a telegram from the war department today stating that her son, Pfc. Arthur A. Ferraro, was slightly injured in action in France on August 1.
Arthur was in the infantry on the front line of the invasion of Normandy.
Mrs. Ferraro also received a letter from Arthur telling her not to be alarmed. He said he was in a hospital in England.
