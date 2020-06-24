The Salida Mail, June 22, 1920:
A movement was begun a few weeks ago to revive the Mount Tenderfoot road project. It is meeting with success.
The road is now practically assured and Salida will have taken the first real step along the long, long road to progressive construction necessary to welcome and encourage the on rush of tourists, besides making Salida a more popular city for permanent residents and a city of which we can all be proud.
When those who were boosting the Tenderfoot road project went among the people, they heard the old, old plea, “I think the town should first do so and so, why don’t they tackle that first?”
The real live wire is the man who sticks out his hand and says, “I am with you heart and soul in this; glad to see you starting something; glad to help you along; hope it will encourage someone to start something else after this is done; but one thing at a time is the proper way; do not waste your time on me; here’s my check; good luck to you.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.