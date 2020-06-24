The Salida Daily Mail, June 23, 1945:
In fast, exciting game, the Colorado Fluorspar softball team defeated the Cox Drug team 7-6 in the opening game of the 1945 softball league Friday at the City Ball Park.
The Mine trailed the early part of the game, coming from behind in the 7th inning to win by the one-run margin.
