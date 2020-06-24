The Mountain Mail, June 24, 1970:
Fairplay, Alma, Hoosier Pass and Breckenridge in that order spell $1,000 to some man who will manage to coax his burro to cover that route Sunday, July 26.
On the day before, the reverse route will earn a woman $500.
The occasion will be the Twenty-second Annual World’s Championship Pack Burro Race with Fairplay as the center attraction.
