The Mountain Mail, June 23, 1995:
Collegiate Peaks Anglers of Trout Unlimited is sponsoring a Fourth of July Fishing Derby.
This is for all children age 13 or younger. Fishing will be 9-11 a.m. at Sands Lake, with registration at 8 a.m.
All contestants will receive prizes, with special prizes given for: longest fish caught by a girl and boy; first fish caught by a girl and boy; youngest child to catch a fish; and contestant who has traveled the farthest.
