The Salida Mail, April 20, 1920:
The big drive over the top is on at Monarch Pass. The government engineers having taken advantage of the first signs of spring to push the work in order to have the road open in July. Workmen are blasting cliffs and cutting the road near Garfield.
Contractor Wagner will have several teams at work this week grading the road already finished and the teams will continue to follow the rockmen up the mountain pass.
Meanwhile the grading work on the other side of the pass is progressing.
Monarch Pass road is being built with funds contributed by the Chaffee and Saguache county commissioners, the state highway department and the United States government. It is one of the biggest road projects under way in the United States and it will be one of the most famous automobile roads in the country, as it crosses the continental divide at high altitude in view of the loftiest peaks of the Rocky mountain range.
