The Salida Daily Mail, Sept. 26, 1944:
Salida’s airport does not meet the requirements of the Aeronautical department of the Public Utilities commission.
The present operating air service may be ordered discontinued, according to a letter received by the Salida Chamber of Commerce from Harry S. Sherman of the Public Utilities Commission.
Referring to the Salida airfield, the inspector’s report says,
“Has four (would be) runways. They are all too short, very rough, covered with stones and many badger holes.
“The site of the present airport is not at all desirable.
“I would not recommend this airport for airline operation.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.