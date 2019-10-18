The Mountain Mail, Oct. 20, 1969: A new youth organization being formed in Buena Vista High School under the sponsorship of Carl Reno will call themselves “Youth for America.” Their motto is “America We Care.”
The young people hope to boost patriotism in the school and homes. Their first official act is to send packages to Vietnam. The boys and girls are in need of paperback books, fudge and Christmas wrapping paper.
