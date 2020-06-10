The Mountain Mail, June 5, 1880:
As a business point, South Arkansas has many advantages. Being on the line of the Denver and Rio Grande railway, it has direct communication with all outside points. This is now, and will be until a railroad crosses the range, the shipping point for the Gunnison county, Lake City and the mining camps of Hinsdale county, Ouray and adjoining camps and will get a good share of the trade and travel for the Rico carbonate fields, and of Saguache and the northern portion of the San Luis valley.
In addition to this are the numerous prosperous camps toward the head of the South Arkansas river. For these latter this is their only shipping point.
