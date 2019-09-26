The Mountain Mail, Sept. 27, 1994:
Poncha Springs officials Monday evening appointed Tom Massey as a trustee on the town board.
Massey fills the vacancy created by the resignation of Art Schrieber.
Officials first agreed to write down the name of one of three citizens who said they were interested in filling the post – Massey, Doug Kline and Steve Rust – during their Monday meeting.
Kline is a former mayor and town trustee. Rust presently serves on the town’s planning and zoning committee and ran for election in April.
Massey, who also ran for election in April, received three of five votes of those officials present.
The board then unanimously voted to appoint him a town trustee.
