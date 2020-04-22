The Salida Daily Mail, April 23, 1945: Mr. and Mrs. Warren Watson received a letter from their son, Warren Earl Watson, Mus. 3c, who is stationed in Washington, D.C., at the Navy School of Music, stating he was a member of the special Navy band which played at the Navy Yard memorial service for President Roosevelt.
He has been in service four years and in the South Pacific 16 months.
The Navy musicians serve as stretcher bearers while in combat, as well as many other duties during battle. They are often unarmed.
