The Salida Mail, June 11, 1920:
A scenic road up Tenderfoot Mountain is now assured. A fund of $2,300 has been subscribed by the $100 club and it is planned to add seven more members bringing the total up to $3,000.
Smaller contributions will then be raised and a fund of $4,500 obtained.
The road was staked and surveyed five years ago, money raised for its construction and a contract about to be set, when question arose over the right of way across one piece of private property. The owner would not give a term permit to cross his land.
This has since been overcome and the road will run to the top of the mountain.
The road project was revived a few weeks ago by Leander Hampson and is backed by the commercial club.
The road will be an asset to Salida and will afford one of the grandest scenic views in Colorado.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.