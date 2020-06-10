The Salida Daily Mail, June 11, 1945:
Charles J. Hedrick, Jr., who was chief electrical engineer for the Geneva Steel Works at Provo, Utah, and prior to that electrical engineer for the Phelps Dodge copper mines in Arizona, arrived home Saturday to visit his parents. His mother has been an invalid for some time.
Mr. Hedrick has been engaged by the R.E.A. to revamp the Buena Vista Power plant, which recently was taken over by that organization.
