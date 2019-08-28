The Salida Record, Aug. 29, 1919:
Dave Walker, son of Rev. and Mrs. Walker, was severely burned last Wednesday when he slid into the city dump.
From the surface, it appeared the ashes were dead, but underneath was a bed of live coals. The little boy called for help but his brother and friends thought he was only in fun, and paid no attention to him. He finally managed to get out and was taken home.
His feet and ankles were burned to the bone, the flesh hanging loose about the burn. He is now under medical care, but will not be able to walk for some time.
