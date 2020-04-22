The Mountain Mail, April 22, 1970:
A mother-daughter banquet will be held Thursday, April 23, in the Fellowship Hall of the Presbyterian Church beginning at 6 p.m.
Members and friends of the church are invited to attend. Those planning to attend are asked to bring a covered dish and their own service.
The Chaveneaux Interpretive Indian Dancers will present the program for the evening.
