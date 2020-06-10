The Mountain Mail, June 9, 1995:
FIBArk will hold a training session for volunteers who wish to be gate judges for the Saturday slalom races on Thursday, June 15, at the Boathouse.
The session will begin after the Tenderfoot Hill Climb at 7 p.m.
Volunteers will watch a short video on slalom racing and techniques. They will learn how to determine penalties, and the FIBArk race committee will discuss the procedures for reporting and recording the results.
