The Salida Daily Mail, Aug. 28, 1944:
Triumphant American troops stormed through the Marne Valley today and approached Chateau-Thierry, famous battlefield of the first World War. British forces crossed the Siene above Paris, forming a two-edged threat to the German robot bases and the German border. The German army is in full retreat.
The Germans say one American army has gone beyond Troyes to reach Vitry-en-Francois, 100 miles southeast of Paris and barely 90 miles from the German border. The British swarmed across the Seine at Verdun.
Other British columns crossed at Maintz and Louviers.
