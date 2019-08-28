The Mountain Mail, Aug. 28, 1969:
Destruction and theft has, in the past, not been one of the attributes of the community.
But, this has been the worst year ever for damaged or stolen signs belonging to the Forest Service. Many people are not aware of the shocking figures of these instances.
For example, out of 16 signs posted for the traveler’s convenience on Ute Trail, only two have survived the vandal’s hand. Most have simply been smashed with hatchets, hammers and the like. The remains are then left at the base of the post.
