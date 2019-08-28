The Mountain Mail, Aug. 29, 1994:
Long bicycle rides, fun afternoons at the hot springs pool, visiting family and friends –they all come to an end today for most Salida young people. That’s because today is the first day of school.
Salida School District R-32-J Superintendent Harvie Guest said a full day of classes has been planned for all the schools in the district. Guest said Sunday that teachers and student alike seem to be excited for the start of the school year. School is starting a week earlier this year than in the past, as a result of a new school calendar adopted by the R-32-J Board of Education in February.
Guest expects a few children will be missing as a result.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.