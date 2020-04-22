The Mountain Mail, April 21, 1995:
Collegiate Peaks Anglers of Trout Unlimited will do its semiannual cleanup of 8 miles of U.S. 50 Saturday, April 29.
Participants will met at the Stockyards Bridge at 10 a.m. The chapter will provide plastic bags for trash and some blaze orange vests. Bring your own vest if you have one.
Participants will enjoy a steak barbecue lunch following the cleanup. The chapter will provide the meat and refreshments. Bring a salad, side dish or dessert, if convenient.
