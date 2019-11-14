The Salida Mail, Nov. 14, 1919:
The Salida Flour Mill & Feed Company is grading for the approaches to their Mill, so grain can be easily unloaded. The building is ready for the machinery. The machinery has been ordered to be shipped.
The Salida Mail, Nov. 14, 1919: Hector Curnow (Young Hector), who met World Champion Jack Dempsey here at the rink a few years ago and added another to the brow of the new world champion, is showing some speed as a heavy weight on the Pacific coast, where he has captured the title of champion and is holding it against all comers.
R.C. Hogue, a Salida boy, who has been working as a machinist in the shipyards at Bremerton, Washington, came home this week to visit his mother, Mrs. R.C. Felton, and he brings with him a good account of the prowess of Young Hector with newspaper clippings to back it up.
