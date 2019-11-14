The Salida Daily Mail, Nov. 15, 1944:
Chaffee county now has more than $3,000 of its quota of $4,000 of the 1944 United War Chest Drive, it was announced Wednesday morning by Glen Lamberg, who is trying to get the area combined for a grand push to hit the 100 percent mark by Saturday night.
A show at the Elks will close the Saturday program with the proceeds going toward the drive.
Over fifty of Colorado’s counties now have met or exceeded the War Drive quota.
