The Mountain Mail, Nov. 13, 1969:
Those American flags seen flying on the streets of Salida tell the tale of how the feeling flows here. Local fraternal and civic organizations all came up with the same idea, and the Jaycees business flags were called into duty.
This morning, a team of six, three Jaycees and three Sertomans, put out the flags.
Picie Hylton, Carl Hasselbrink, Ken Greisel, Irv Sanders, Russ Reich and Larry Hughes did the honors.
The project is designed to present a patriotic display in contrast to the moratorium planned this weekend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.